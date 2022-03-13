Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $704,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.24 and a 52-week high of $128.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

