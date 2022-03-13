Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 549 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

