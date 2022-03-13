Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 16.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.05 and its 200 day moving average is $231.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

