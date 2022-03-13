Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Shares in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.08% of PriceSmart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,305,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,131,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 588.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.81. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $100.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,001 shares of company stock worth $4,275,735. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.