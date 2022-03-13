Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Match Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,154,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 786,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.02. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

