Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,332 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOHO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.