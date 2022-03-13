Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 151,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

RYAM opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $408.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.