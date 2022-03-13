Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 296.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,937 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,125 shares of company stock worth $2,940,964. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $236.48 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $254.93. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

