Morgan Stanley Has $11.21 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of Genworth Financial worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth $199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 152,748 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 415.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 246,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 198,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 546,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 61,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.70 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

