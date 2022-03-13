Morgan Stanley Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.50 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.
AMH stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
