Morgan Stanley Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $41.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $43.50 to $41.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMH. Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

AMH stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

