Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,553 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

