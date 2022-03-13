Morgan Stanley Purchases 34,590 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

EDV stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.67.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.