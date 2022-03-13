Morgan Stanley Sells 88,310 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of SPX worth $10,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SPXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

