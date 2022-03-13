MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOR. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.07.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 73.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys Company Profile (Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MorphoSys (MOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.