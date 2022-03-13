M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after buying an additional 36,868 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.22. 1,100,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

