Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYO. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myomo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

MYO stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 68.34% and a negative net margin of 68.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myomo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Myomo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

