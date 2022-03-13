Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,835 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 592,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.