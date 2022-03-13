Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 136 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,000.

IJH stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $247.37 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

