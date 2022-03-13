Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH opened at $56.20 on Thursday. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Nathan’s Famous’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous (Get Rating)

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.