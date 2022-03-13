Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NOPMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NOPMF opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

