Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative net margin of 92.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neonode by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

