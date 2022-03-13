Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NEON stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.36.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Neonode had a negative net margin of 92.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.37%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.