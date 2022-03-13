NerveNetwork (NVT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $184,094.00

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $184,094.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007806 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 65.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars.

