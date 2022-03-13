NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.170 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.15 million, a PE ratio of 307.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.