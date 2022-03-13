Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 42.6% in February

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NTIP remained flat at $$2.53 during trading on Friday. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,570. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $60.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Network-1 Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC grew its position in Network-1 Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

