NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NBSE opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

