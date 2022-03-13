Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Grand Central Investment Group’s 9th Largest Position

Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 443.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,259 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 4.4% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEM traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.89. 6,808,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,100. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

