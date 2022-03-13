NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,130,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.