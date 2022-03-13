NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 723.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $92.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 182,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.