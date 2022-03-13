Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.68% from the stock’s previous close.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,361,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,409,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nkarta by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nkarta by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 94,678 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Nkarta by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

