Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.68% from the stock’s previous close.
NKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $50.40.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
