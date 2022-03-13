NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 246.5% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 177,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSP. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

