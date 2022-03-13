NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Update

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 246.5% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.37. 177,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
About NLS Pharmaceutics (Get Rating)
NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.