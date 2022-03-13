Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $267.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

