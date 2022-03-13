Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 2,415,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

