NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:NLBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.53. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

Get NutraLife BioSciences alerts:

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NutraLife BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutraLife BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.