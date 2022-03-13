NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NLBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,733. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.53. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
