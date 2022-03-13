Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $14.45.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
