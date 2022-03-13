Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.