Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.5% over the last three years.

NYSE NAN opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

