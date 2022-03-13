Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
JPI stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 35,912 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks to provide high level current income and total return. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
