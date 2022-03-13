NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $582.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.