NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,817 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after buying an additional 802,026 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 707,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,294,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $782,944,000 after buying an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.67%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.91.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

