NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,636 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,636 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

