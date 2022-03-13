NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,928 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,951,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,333,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after buying an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,919,000 after buying an additional 656,922 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

