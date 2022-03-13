NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baidu by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Baidu by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Baidu by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $118.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $278.21.

Several brokerages have commented on BIDU. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

