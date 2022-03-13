NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1,177.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.3% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $379.68 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.30 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.15.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

