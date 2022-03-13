NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 309.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,365,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

