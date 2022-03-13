NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 416.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.59.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.80. 931,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

