NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2,925.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.9% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Citigroup stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

