NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

