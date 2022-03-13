NuWave Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $687.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $793.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $869.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

