NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6,572.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

