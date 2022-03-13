NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

