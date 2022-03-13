NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 307,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 23,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

